UniCrypt Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47,227.00 (UNCX)

UniCrypt (UNCX) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 1st. UniCrypt has a market cap of $12.07 million and $47,227.00 worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniCrypt coin can currently be bought for $388.06 or 0.00828972 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, UniCrypt has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007777 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00012707 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005507 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001900 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000817 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.02 or 0.00168803 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00025044 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002386 BTC.

UniCrypt Coin Profile

UniCrypt is a coin. It launched on March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112 coins. UniCrypt’s official website is unicrypt.network . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . UniCrypt’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_89425

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

UniCrypt Coin Trading

