Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unifi from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

UFI opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.98. Unifi has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $29.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Unifi ( NYSE:UFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). Unifi had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $201.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unifi will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 122,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,566 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 170,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 76.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 110,204 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 131,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 71,598 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Unifi during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Unifi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

About Unifi (Get Rating)

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

