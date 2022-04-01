UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.800-$7.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.97 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.UniFirst also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.80-7.00 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded UniFirst from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UniFirst in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered UniFirst from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $251.00.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNF traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.40. 699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,708. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $165.52 and a 1 year high of $242.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.18.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.39). UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UniFirst will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.98%.

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $97,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,025 shares of company stock valued at $203,588. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in UniFirst by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in UniFirst in the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in UniFirst by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in UniFirst in the 3rd quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in UniFirst by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UniFirst (Get Rating)

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.