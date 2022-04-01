United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Short Interest Update

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,500 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the February 28th total of 242,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of United Fire Group stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $31.07. The stock had a trading volume of 53,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,392. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.39. United Fire Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $779.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.02.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.36. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $253.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UFCS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Fire Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

