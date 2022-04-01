United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €37.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($40.66) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDIGet Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UTDI. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($39.56) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €42.00 ($46.15) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($61.54) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.20 ($38.68) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.15 ($46.32).

Shares of ETR UTDI opened at €31.18 ($34.26) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion and a PE ratio of 14.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.65. United Internet has a 1 year low of €26.24 ($28.84) and a 1 year high of €37.67 ($41.40). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €32.13 and its 200-day moving average is €33.29.

About United Internet (Get Rating)

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.