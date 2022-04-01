United Internet (ETR:UTDI) PT Set at €37.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($40.66) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UTDI. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($39.56) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €42.00 ($46.15) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($61.54) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.20 ($38.68) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.15 ($46.32).

Shares of ETR UTDI opened at €31.18 ($34.26) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion and a PE ratio of 14.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.65. United Internet has a 1 year low of €26.24 ($28.84) and a 1 year high of €37.67 ($41.40). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €32.13 and its 200-day moving average is €33.29.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

