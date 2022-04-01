United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.20 billion-$28.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.23 billion.

NYSE UNFI traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.87. 5,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.96. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.03. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. CL King initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $84,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,816,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,699,000 after buying an additional 75,772 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after buying an additional 112,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

