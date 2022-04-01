United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Davidson Trust Co.

Davidson Trust Co. cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $7.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.07. The company had a trading volume of 196,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,329. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $180.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.66 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

