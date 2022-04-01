UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by AltraVue Capital LLC

AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,960 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 4.4% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $33,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH stock traded up $2.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $512.73. 67,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,326. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $360.55 and a twelve month high of $521.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $485.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $482.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Edward Jones started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.43.

In other news, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

