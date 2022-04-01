UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,674 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $512.59. 2,344,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $485.48 and a 200 day moving average of $462.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $360.55 and a 1-year high of $521.89.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.43.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

