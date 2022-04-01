Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UHS. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.58.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $144.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $116.23 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.77%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

