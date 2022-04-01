Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

UNM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.88.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $32.25.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

In related news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 772.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

