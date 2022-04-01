urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “urban-gro Inc. is a horticulture company which engineers and designs commercial Controlled Environment Agriculture facilities and integrates complex environmental equipment systems into high-performance facilities. urban-gro Inc. is based in LAFAYETTE, Colo. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating on shares of urban-gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of urban-gro in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of UGRO opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06. urban-gro has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.56 million and a PE ratio of -32.55.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that urban-gro will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $164,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of urban-gro by 382.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in urban-gro by 97.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in urban-gro during the third quarter valued at $159,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in urban-gro during the third quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in urban-gro during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

About urban-gro

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

