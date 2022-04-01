Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Downgraded by Barclays

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.21.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.74. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,339,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 94,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $268,451,000 after purchasing an additional 802,424 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

