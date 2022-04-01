USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $79.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.89. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $77.03 and a 12-month high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.00 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $27,961.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 1,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $106,099.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,653 shares of company stock valued at $600,825. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,109,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

