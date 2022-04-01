USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.
Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $79.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.89. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $77.03 and a 12-month high of $107.85.
In related news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $27,961.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 1,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $106,099.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,653 shares of company stock valued at $600,825. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,109,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
