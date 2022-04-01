VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.10

Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.10 and traded as high as $6.71. VAALCO Energy shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 871,044 shares.

EGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded VAALCO Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $383.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.89.

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 41.11% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The business had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

In related news, Director Andrew Lawrence Fawthrop sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $193,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Doornik sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $34,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGY. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $915,000. State Street Corp raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 642.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 176,943 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 158,108 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 449.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 191,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 156,703 shares during the period. 39.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

