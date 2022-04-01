Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,944 AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,944 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AECOM by 16.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,176,000 after purchasing an additional 86,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AECOM by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,158,000 after purchasing an additional 270,603 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in AECOM by 44.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.9% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 130,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $76.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.16 and its 200 day moving average is $71.20. AECOM has a twelve month low of $58.36 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

ACM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus boosted their target price on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

