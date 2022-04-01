Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Invests $344,000 in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 156,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $2,630,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 288,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $4,146,018.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 945,854 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,571 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $19.99 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $53.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 47.81, a current ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

About QuantumScape (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.