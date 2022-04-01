Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Makes New $232,000 Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.55.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $515.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.16 and a 12-month high of $527.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $488.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.13.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger Profile (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.