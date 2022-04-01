Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Purchases New Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,166,000 after buying an additional 141,444 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $633,138,000 after buying an additional 109,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,887,000 after buying an additional 61,774 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after buying an additional 390,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $206,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $182.73 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.77.

Travelers Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

