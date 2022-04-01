Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. Purchases Shares of 396 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 396 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Roth Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS opened at $474.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $480.50 and its 200-day moving average is $627.98. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $378.88 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUBS shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $739.04.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

