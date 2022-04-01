Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.63.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VALE. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth about $14,162,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vale by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,483,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 99,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,371,000.

Shares of Vale stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,468,172. Vale has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The company has a market cap of $103.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.718 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

