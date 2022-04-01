Valentino (Tino) Vescovi Sells 600,000 Shares of Rectifier Technologies Limited (ASX:RFT) Stock

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

Rectifier Technologies Limited (ASX:RFTGet Rating) insider Valentino (Tino) Vescovi sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.05), for a total value of A$36,000.00 ($27,067.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

About Rectifier Technologies (Get Rating)

Rectifier Technologies Limited designs and manufactures power rectifiers in Australia, Asia, North America, South America, Europe, and Oceania. It offers electronic components; rectifiers, controllers, accessories, and systems for the power generation, distribution, and defense industries; and power supplies for the transport and telecommunications industries.

