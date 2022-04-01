Valentino (Tino) Vescovi Sells 600,000 Shares of Rectifier Technologies Limited (ASX:RFT) Stock

Rectifier Technologies Limited (ASX:RFT – Get Rating) insider Valentino (Tino) Vescovi sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.05), for a total value of A$36,000.00 ($27,067.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Rectifier Technologies Limited designs and manufactures power rectifiers in Australia, Asia, North America, South America, Europe, and Oceania. It offers electronic components; rectifiers, controllers, accessories, and systems for the power generation, distribution, and defense industries; and power supplies for the transport and telecommunications industries.

