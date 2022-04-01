Valentino (Tino) Vescovi Sells 600,000 Shares of Rectifier Technologies Limited (ASX:RFT) Stock

Rectifier Technologies Limited (ASX:RFT – Get Rating) insider Valentino (Tino) Vescovi sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.05), for a total value of A$36,000.00 ($27,067.67).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.99.
About Rectifier Technologies (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Rectifier Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rectifier Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.