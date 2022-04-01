Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $100.59

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.59 and last traded at $99.78, with a volume of 113186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.68.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen cut their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.24 and its 200 day moving average is $79.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 174.22%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

