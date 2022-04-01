Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,701 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Hershey by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 108,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,904,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter worth $677,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 18.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 16.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 9.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey stock opened at $216.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $156.28 and a one year high of $218.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.92 and its 200 day moving average is $190.31.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 50.63%.

In other news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total value of $1,057,009.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.06, for a total value of $110,801.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,012,956 shares of company stock worth $205,952,245. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.73.

Hershey Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.