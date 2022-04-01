Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,379,000 after buying an additional 818,513 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,918,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 168.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 417,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,737,000 after purchasing an additional 261,915 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,138,000 after purchasing an additional 258,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 40.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 860,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,537,000 after purchasing an additional 246,762 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPD. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $103.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.15 and a 200-day moving average of $118.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.89. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.37 and a 12 month high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

