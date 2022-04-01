Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,490 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 29,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 235,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 50,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 15,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 45,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KTF opened at $10.41 on Friday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

