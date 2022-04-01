Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 21,012 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,012 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 72.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NNN opened at $44.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.89. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.91.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

