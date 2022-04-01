Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 171 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 355.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $164.94 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.01 and a 12-month high of $192.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.37 and a 200-day moving average of $161.83.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

In related news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total value of $1,480,720.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $140,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,750. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TTEK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

