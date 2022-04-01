VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the third quarter valued at $98,000.

Shares of MOO opened at $104.54 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $106.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.52 and a 200-day moving average of $95.14.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

