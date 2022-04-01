VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) Trading 0.5% Higher

VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.71 and last traded at $46.71. 1,221 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.46.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.33.

Get VanEck Israel ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Israel ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Israel ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $921,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Israel ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 139,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Israel ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Israel ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.