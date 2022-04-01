Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.70. 1,461,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,132. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.63. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $148.88 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

