Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Gap Down to $121.72

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $121.72, but opened at $119.09. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF shares last traded at $118.90, with a volume of 1,393 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.50.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 338.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 287.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.