Vanguard FTSE Canada (TSE:VCE) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Canada (TSE:VCE – Get Rating) were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$47.53 and last traded at C$47.54. Approximately 31,298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 31,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.27.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$46.70.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.