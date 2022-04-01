Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,956 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.75. 1,874,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,260,541. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $55.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average is $49.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

