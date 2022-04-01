Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $212.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.33. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.57 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

