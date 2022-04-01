Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $28,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

VB traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $214.33. The company had a trading volume of 648,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,750. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.33. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.57 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

