Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $212.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.19 and its 200-day moving average is $219.33. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.57 and a one year high of $241.06.

