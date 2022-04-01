Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,328. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $222.50 and a 1-year high of $306.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.62.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

