Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.5% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $414.93. The company had a trading volume of 193,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,464,460. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $361.11 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $404.55 and a 200-day moving average of $414.98.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

