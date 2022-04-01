Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Lifted by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,457,000 after purchasing an additional 66,274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $414.93. The company had a trading volume of 193,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,464,460. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $361.11 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $404.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.98.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

