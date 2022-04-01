Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Short Interest Up 27.0% in March

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,600 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 354,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

VSTA stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $474.83 million, a PE ratio of -21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. Vasta Platform has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.41 million. Vasta Platform had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. Research analysts predict that Vasta Platform will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VSTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vasta Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vasta Platform in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vasta Platform currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTA. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 3,386,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after buying an additional 1,378,048 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vasta Platform by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,529,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,929,000 after purchasing an additional 932,073 shares during the period. Ronit Capital LLP increased its holdings in Vasta Platform by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 1,272,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 349,739 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Vasta Platform during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

Vasta Platform Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.