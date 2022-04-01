Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Short Interest Up 27.0% in March

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,600 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the February 28th total of 354,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
VSTA stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $474.83 million, a PE ratio of -21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. Vasta Platform has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51.
Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.41 million. Vasta Platform had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. Research analysts predict that Vasta Platform will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTA. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 3,386,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after buying an additional 1,378,048 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vasta Platform by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,529,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,929,000 after purchasing an additional 932,073 shares during the period. Ronit Capital LLP increased its holdings in Vasta Platform by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 1,272,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 349,739 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Vasta Platform during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.13% of the company’s stock.
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
