Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $5.04 on Thursday. Vaxart has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $11.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16. The firm has a market cap of $634.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.42.

Vaxart ( NASDAQ:VXRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 7,900.22% and a negative return on equity of 36.68%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. The firm’s revenue was down 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vaxart will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the third quarter worth $38,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Vaxart by 1,171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vaxart by 447.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

