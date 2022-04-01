VectorShares Min Vol ETF (NYSEARCA:VSPY) Trading Up 0.4%

VectorShares Min Vol ETF (NYSEARCA:VSPY – Get Rating) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 12,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 66,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.97.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VectorShares Min Vol ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectorShares Min Vol ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.