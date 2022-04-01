Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $285.58.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.76. 892,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,748. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.42, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $166.48 and a one year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.