Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) PT Raised to $61.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $51.70 on Wednesday. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $41.46 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.85, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.24.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,697 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $246,545.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $229,239.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

