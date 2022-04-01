Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Veris Residential Inc. is an environmentally and socially-conscious real estate investment trust which primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties. Veris Residential Inc., formerly known as Mack-Cali Realty Corporation, is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J. “
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.
Veris Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)
Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.
