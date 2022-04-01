Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veris Residential Inc. is an environmentally and socially-conscious real estate investment trust which primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties. Veris Residential Inc., formerly known as Mack-Cali Realty Corporation, is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

VRE stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98. Veris Residential has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

