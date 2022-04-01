Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Short Interest Up 32.7% in March

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the February 28th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,123. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $214.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.55. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $167.37 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 30.39%.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.11.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

