Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,747 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,246 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 119.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,158,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584,817 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,550,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,846,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,344 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,351,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,585,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,826,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,313,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,891 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

NYSE:VZ opened at $50.94 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.73.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

