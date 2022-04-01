Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VZ. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ opened at $50.94 on Thursday. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.73. The stock has a market cap of $213.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.