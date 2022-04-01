Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VICR shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Vicor from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Vicor stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,031. Vicor has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $164.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.39.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Vicor had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $90.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $54,777.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,076,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Vicor by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vicor by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vicor by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

